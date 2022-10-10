Mayor Duffy said: “It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough. There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel. Our hearts are sore for the victims’ families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss. It’s a small rural community and for a tragedy of this magnitude to happen is just unthinkable. On behalf of the people of Derry City and Strabane District, I want to offer my condolences and sympathy to all those affected. I also want to acknowledge the work of the emergency services and the volunteers from both sides of the border who came together to work tirelessly all weekend as part of the rescue operation.”