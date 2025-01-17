Bosnian genocide survivor to speak at Derry Holocaust Memorial Week event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who lost 22 members of her family in the Srebrenica massacre is to speak in Derry.

Munira Subašić is president of the Mothers of Srebrenica and Žepa Enclaves, and she is visiting Derry as part of Holocaust Memorial Week.

Munira, whose organisation is one of the main groups representing victims of the Srebrenica genocide, will speak abut the 1995 atrocity in the Guildhall on Tuesday, January 21, at 7pm. The event is open to the public and no prebooking is necessary.

Munira lost 22 members of her family during the massacre, including her husband and younger son, who were among the over 8,000 men and boys that were killed.

Munira Subašic.

The visit is an initiative of Derry City and Strabane District Council, supported by The Executive Office, and organised with the Remembering Srebrenica group.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, said she was looking forward to welcoming Munira to the city.

“I am honoured and humbled to have the opportunity to meet Munira and discuss the events that impacted so many people at Srebrenica, including her own family.

“She is a remarkable woman who has been through so much yet continues to be an advocate for truth and reconciliation.

SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERCEGOVINA: A Bosnian woman weeps next to the coffins of Muslim men and boys before their burial in Potocari, near Srebrenica, East Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 July 2004. The recently identified remains of 338 Muslim men, aged from 15 to 70, were buried in a common funeral, marking the ninth anniversary of the massacre of Srebrenica, Europe's worst atrocity since World War II. More than 7,000 Muslim men and boys were separated from their women and killed by Serb forces in mass executions, following the Serb capture of the United Nations "Safe Haven Zone" in Srebrenica in July 1995. Around 20,000 people attended the funeral. (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

“In the words of the Srebrenica prayer, we are all advocates for hope and justice and join the Mothers in praying that what happened there will never happen to others anywhere.

“As a Council we are determined to continue to support hope and justice for all communities here and elsewhere.

“Acknowledgement is such a powerful response and we acknowledge the pain, hurt and injustice suffered by the victims of Srebrenica and their families,” she added.

Munira Subašić said: “There are many mothers and relatives like me still suffering from what happened in July 1995.

Some of the men who were taken away. (YouTube)

“In the space of a week or two 8,372 Muslim men and boys were killed, including my son and husband and 22 members of my family.

“We know there is nothing we can do or say to bring them back but we can talk about the need for acknowledgement of what happened, understanding of the needs of victims, and to advocate for anti-prejudice practice that may prevent more people becoming victims elsewhere.”

“I want to thank Derry City and Strabane District Council for their foresight and recognition of the Srebrenica genocide, for planting a memorial tree at St Columb’s Park House and for their support for Bosnia and the victims of genocide there.”

Munira will have meetings and speak at events with local schools, the PSNI, Strabane Inter Ethnic Forum, peace barrier projects, and will speak with Council officers and Elected Members.

Some of the Bosnian Muslim men and boys being taken away.

The visit is supported by the Good Relations section of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

On 11 July 1995, Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladić and his forces seized the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN “safe zone” in 1993. Over the following week, 8,372 Bosnian Muslim men and boys would be murdered, simply because they were Muslim.

Mladić’s forces systematically separated men and boys as young as 12 from the women and took them away to be killed. Women and girls were subjected to inhumane treatment, and in many cases, sexual violence. Rape was used to destabilise and terrorise throughout the 1992 – 1995 genocide.