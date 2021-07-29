Boy (15) arrested after reported incident in Clon Elagh in Derry released pending report
A 15-year-old boy arrested following a reported incident at the Clon Elagh area of Derry on Wednesday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Police on Wednesday said they were called to the estate in the Skeoge area of the city in the early hours of the morning and arrested the 15-year-old boy.
A PSNI spokesperson said on Wednesday morning that it was reported that damage had been caused to the front door of a property in the area.
The spokesperson added: “Upon arrival of police, it was reported that a 14 year old male was believed to have been assaulted and received injuries to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A short time later, a 15 year old male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 9 28/07/21. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”