Brandywell long-term lease approved to pave way for stadium funding application

Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to a 25-year lease for the Ryan MCBride Brandywell Stadium to Derry City Football Club (DCFC).

Members agreed to the long-term lease at this month’s Health and Community Committee meeting in order to allow the club to apply for funding, through the Department for Communities’ (DfC) Northern Ireland Football Fund (TNIFF), without the requirement of a sizeable match fund from council. The proposal was made by Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson.

The Fund was originally unveiled by DfC in 2011, under the name “Sub-Regional Stadia Programme”, with the aim of improving facilities at Northern Ireland clubs.

In late January the DfC Minister, DUP MLA Gordon Lyons, announced that the Fund was now open to applications, with Friday, March 14 being the application deadline, and would provide £36.2 million to a potential 40 plus clubs.

Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The Fund stipulates that to receive funding clubs must make a five percent contribution, but for council-owned facilities, such as the Brandywell, the expected council match fund contribution would be 40 percent. DCFC’s application to the fund will be around £11.8 million.

Strategic Director, Barry O’Hagan, said Officers had met with DCFC to discuss options for progressing the application, and the the lease would allow DCFC to apply as “a performance club who intend to become the owners”.

With the club as the applicant, DCFC would be only required to fund a minimum of five percent of the overall project.

Because of provisions in the Londonderry Corporation Act (LCA), council can only lease the stadium for 12 months and licencing is issued for 51-week periods, and as such repealing the provision will require the intervention of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson.

In addition to the lease, members agreed to take forward a formal approach to the NI Assembly to have section 273 of the LCA repealed or amended.

“If council is minded to consider the transfer of ownership or a long -term lease at the Brandywell Stadium to DFCFC, they could apply to TNIFF as a performance club who intend to become owners.

“Should council adopt this approach, council’s legal team would immediately commence a process of repeal of the currently restrictive leasing provision.

“While the risk is that it would require time to resolve this matter, the full lease would not need to be in place until stage 7 of the process; the tender of the appointment of a contractor.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said the lease was a “no-brainer and the only course of action we can take to see the stadium as part of this fund”, while SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said council are still awaiting funding for the Mark Farren Stand at the Brandywell.

He added: “It didn’t come, so this is the opportunity for this city to get investment in the Brandywell Stadium.”

“It’s not fair to council, ratepayers or DCFC that, if council was to submit this application, we’d be asked to contribute nearly £5 million that we don’t have, so this is the least worst option.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said the lease was the “optimum option”, but had been held back by the LCA.

He added: “ I think it is the way to go and let’s get on with it, irrespective if [funding is] successful, so they can apply for stuff that we can’t apply for. Let the club have their run on it.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin supported the proposal as it would allow the stadium to be developed “as quickly as possible”.

“The (DfC) Minister put an obstacle in our way and I think that this is a potential solution,” he claimed.

Colr. Jackson welcomed unanimous support for his proposal to offer the long-term lease to the club.

“Sinn Féin has been working closely with Derry City for many years to access this key fund, and it’s vital there is no barriers to the club being granted much-needed investment,” said Mr Jackson.

“That’s why I proposed the council enters into a lease agreement with Derry City, and I welcome cross-party support for this.”

“The football club is a thriving hub at the heart of our community, and it deserves this long-overdue funding.

“Creating a first-class experience for local football supporters and unleashing the huge potential of Derry City remains a priority for me and my party.

“I am committed to working with the club to ensure it can continue to succeed, grow and flourish in our city.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.