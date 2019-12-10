Brave Caleb (3) unveils Cancer Research shop Christmas window

A three-year-old Derry boy who has battled cancer officially launched the Christmas window display of the Cancer Research shop in the city.

Caleb Williamson, accompanied by his father Darren, cut the ribbon to launch the window display of the Ferryquay Street shop last week.

The window display has been entered in the City Centre Initiative competition to find the best decorated shop window this Christmas.

It was a busy week for young Caleb, who started pre-school the following day.

Caleb was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare form of cancer which affects the retina, when he was just days old.

Retinoblastoma can either affect one or both eyes. If it affects both eyes, it’s usually diagnosed before a child is one year old. Early detection can mean the condition is often successfully treated.

Caleb has had ten rounds of chemotherapy, including four rounds in Switzerland. He has also had laser treatment and cryotherapy to treat the retinoblastoma.

His eyes are checked every eight weeks.

His mum Jacqueline previously explained this procedure to the ‘Journal’: “He has to be put to sleep to allow them to examine the eyes and if any treatment is required it can be done there and then. There are so many ways they can treat the tumours in the eye.”

She added that retinoblastoma is very unpredictable and can come back at any time.

Caleb has not had any regrowth in the last year, but he will not be classed as being in remission until he has five years of clear scans.

His family took the opportunity of unveiling the window to thank the people of Derry for their help, support and kindness during Caleb’s treatment.