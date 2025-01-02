Young people, coaches and supporters from Na Piarsaigh Doire Trasna dived into Lough Swilly to raise funds for the club in their annual New Year’s Day swim.Young people, coaches and supporters from Na Piarsaigh Doire Trasna dived into Lough Swilly to raise funds for the club in their annual New Year’s Day swim.
Brave Na Piarsaigh Doire Trasna members plunge into Lough Swilly in New Year’s Day swim at Lisfannon

By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 10:27 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 10:27 GMT
The club dusted off the New Year’s Eve cobwebs at Lisfannon Beach at 10am.

Fair play to everybody who took part. And thanks to Keavsa Wilson for supplying the photographs.

