Brave Na Piarsaigh Doire Trasna members plunge into Lough Swilly in New Year’s Day swim at Lisfannon

The club dusted off the New Year’s Eve cobwebs at Lisfannon Beach at 10am.
Fair play to everybody who took part. And thanks to Keavsa Wilson for supplying the photographs.
