Brave rescued dog Benson 'like a new wee man' since treatment and surgery

Brave little dog Benson is ‘like a new wee man’ since treatment and surgery this week, his rescuers are happy to report.

The beautiful little pooch has captured the hearts of people across Donegal, Derry and beyond, since he was rescued near Eddie Fullerton Dam in the Illies, outside Buncrana.

His rescuers believe he had been living ‘rough’ in and around the area for some time.

He was taken in by Jodie and Eamonn Harkin, who have three other rescue dogs and a trip to the vet confirmed he was around 10 years old and in poor condition.

Benson.

He had cataracts in both eyes, an ear infection, a urine infection, worms, multiple broken teeth and gum issues, as well as signs of prostate cancer.

Heartbreakingly, the vet believed that a black burn seen on Benson’s back was the result of having boiling hot oil poured on to him.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser was launched to help Benson and people have so far responded in their droves. To date, almost €1,500 has been raised for his extensive vet bills.

Benson returned to the vet on Wednesday and was in surgery for three hours.

The burn area on Benson's back, when he was found.

Jodie gave an update to the many people who have taken Benson to their hearts and said everyone is hopeful the cancer has been removed, but more tests are required.

She said: “His infections and worms are clearing up. His teeth have had a nice clean with some extractions. He’s like a new wee man!! Amazingly he’s had a few tiny hairs starting to grow back on his burn area which vet says is a great sign.”

Benson is due to return to the vet for more treatment and tests in 7-10 days ‘providing he is up for it’.

"Each day, more of his personality is coming through and he’s beautiful.”

Benson will continue to need treatment and any donations towards this is very much appreciated . Any extra funds will go to charity.

Jodie said that some people have suggested they start a type of ‘Benson Fund,’ to help other dogs and this is something they’d love to do in the future. For now, though, they’re focused on getting Benson back to full health and for him to live a full, happy life.

Benson was not microchipped and his owner has yet to come forward.