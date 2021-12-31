BREAKING: Over 1,000 positive COVID cases in last 24 hours in Derry & Strabane

The figure is around double the number of cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

Derry & Strabane’s rate of infection per 100,000 people is now by far the highest in the north, with rates in the cityside higher than those in BT47.

Overall the rate COVID rate in Derry & Strabane based on figures for the last seven days is 297.4 compared to the NI average of 1853.9.

A total of 4,459 people in Derry & Strabane have tested positive for COVID in the week from Christmas Eve to yesterday, December 30. This is more than double the 2,002 cases in the previous week.

Over half the new cases have been in people aged 20-39.

In the latest 24 hour period to midnight on Thursday, December 30, a total of 7,215 positive cases were confirmed across NI.

There were 314 COVID patients in hospitals across the north over the past week, 34 of whom are in Intensive Care units.

186 people were admitted into hospitals in NI in the last week and 157 people treated for COVID have been discharged over the same period.

The admissions however were much lower in the Western Trust area than other areas with 17 admissions in the last 7 days and 15 discharges.

Just over 8% of beds at Altnagelvin Hospital are occupied by patients who have tested positive for COVID.