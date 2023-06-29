The Mayor Patricia Logue will launch this initiative on Monday 3 July 2023 at 10am at The Emigrant’s Statues (near Sainsbury’s) and will proceed with a walk along the Quay to the City Hotel Derry for some light refreshments. The walk is open to all parents and their supporters from across the North West.

The North West BAPS are a parent led group who want to see more visibility and support for breastfeeding in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area which has the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world. The North West BAPS were established in December 2022 and initially began as a signposting service to highlight the breastfeeding and perinatal support that is available in the North West. They have now also formed a network, and are working closely with the Council, the Western Trust and local community and voluntary groups to raise the profile of breastfeeding locally through collaboration and innovative ideas.

The idea for the walking group was the brain child of Dr Noella Gormley who is a core team member of the North West BAPS group. Noella said: “I was very conscious of everyone around me when feeding my first child, be that in public or in the presence of family members and friends. However, as my understanding of breastfeeding being more than just a food source has grown since having my second child, so has my confidence to feed my child wherever and whenever she needs it. I wanted to give local mums who are breastfeeding an opportunity to meet with other mums and practise feeding in public. Unfortunately, breastfeeding is not the norm here, and it can be very intimidating for some mums trying to feed in public, especially as it's something that people are not used to seeing. Quite often, even those we usually lean on for support, are unable to offer the confidence and encouragement needed to breastfeed in public – because most of our families and friends have not breastfed.

“The walking group gives mums the opportunity to get out for some fresh air, light exercise and company with other mums who have the lived experience of breastfeeding in public. I also know that being around other breastfeeding mums can be instrumental in achieving your breastfeeding goals.”

The Walking Group was established with the support of the Western Trust through their ‘Walking For All’ programme. Camilla Lowry who is the Physical Activity Lead at the Health Improvement, Equality & Involvement Department said: “I am delighted to have been able to support the North West BAPS Walking Group, training up the Walk Leaders and supporting the group with insurance. It is wonderful to see so many mums and babies benefiting from this initiative while increasing their step count and having support on their breastfeeding journey. It is great to follow the weekly updates and to see the profile of North West BAPS and the walking group being raised - well done team North West BAPS!”

The North West BAPS Walking Group has become established over the past few months, and mothers who attend the Group on a regular basis had this to say:

“A lovely way to kick-start the week with a walk along the quay and getting a good catch up with the other mammies. The best bit, the coffee at the end!”

“Thank you so much for creating this group. As a first-time mum it has been wonderful having other mums to discuss issues with and get advice from, all while getting out for a gentle bit of exercise. It is a great way to start the week.”

“I really enjoy this group because it gets us out regardless of the weather. It's so lovely to sit and have a cuppa and chat with other mums who also know how you may be feeling. And the location is ideal as well.”

The North West BAPS walk along the Quay every Monday morning and finish up at the City Hotel where there is an opportunity to have a good chat over a cuppa. Conor Friel, General Manager, said: “We at City Hotel Derry strongly believe in and support mothers' right if they wish to breastfeed their children in public places without fear of judgement or prejudice. Breastfeeding is a mother’s choice - a natural and necessary practise that may give several benefits to both the mother and the infant, such as improved nutrition, bonding, and long-term health results.

“We recognise that breastfeeding is a natural part of life, and we promote a friendly and inclusive environment in which nursing mothers can feel at ease and supported wherever they choose to nurse their kids. Breastfeeding in public should be cherished and supported as a basic human right, benefiting both infants and society as a whole.”

“We are committed as an organisation to increasing awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.”

For more information about the Breastfeeding Walking Group and its launch, follow North West BAPS on Facebook and Instagram.