Breathtaking Georgian home for sale in Derry

This beautiful Georgian home is for sale with Donnybrook Estate Agents for offers around 1,200,000.

It is an imposing detached Georgian Residence built in 1780 and further extended in 1810 underwent extensive restoration in 2016. The current owners invested significant time researching and sourcing materials to give this home its unique character and sense of identity by inspired reclamation, restitution, and integration.

Nestled on beautiful private grounds of approximately 3 acres and approached by electronic gates with an intercom system the winding driveway leads you to the stunning stone façade of Beech Meadow Farm and so begins the love affair.

For many of us where our lives can be unrelenting Beech Meadow Farm is a perfect haven of tranquility. The heart of this stunning family home is the Scandi-inspired family living/dining room that integrates seamlessly into the plain English-inspired kitchen. Can you imagine waking up and watching nature unfold whilst enjoying your morning coffee? Observing the wondrous dappled deer tiptoe amongst the trees or the spectacular wild pheasant stride confidently on the lawns. As the seasons rotate so do the wonderful country vistas. Summer is a particularly wonderful time to enjoy Beech Meadow Farm where quiet family barbeques or larger garden parties are equal bedfellows.

The property flows seamlessly from grand room to grand room and whether you are entertaining formally or having a quiet intimate dining party the options are versatile.

There are many unique and interesting features but high on the list is one for is the elegant Dressing Room with bespoke cabinetry and feature roll top bath in which to luxuriate and while away the stresses of the day. The library, is a peaceful room which is best at use with a roaring fire, a good book and possibly even a nip of brandy.

The Principal Bedroom Suite is a relaxing ambient space to unwind in which to either prepare for the day ahead in the luxurious ensuite bathroom or simply drift off into a restful sleep.

The sleeping quarters are further complimented by the Nursery and two further double bedrooms.

Beech Meadow Farm also boasts a bright and airy basement apartment which can be utilised as additional guest accommodation or the option remains for independent living for a family member. Due to the highly versatile nature of this additional space it can also be utilised as a home office or a break out area for the kids or teenagers.

The functionality of the property is supported by a large Utility Room, a fully fitted Boot Room and a Dry Log Store to service the Wood burning Stove in the Informal Living Area.

The landscaped grounds of the property are immaculately presented and are laid in lawn. The is a range of timber-sided outbuildings that include a two car carport, workshop/garden store, Fuel Store & Dog Run. Extensive parking is available on the paved enclosed courtyard.

Summers can be enjoyed relaxing on the infinity timber deck which looks out over the countryside or on the patio. There is also a charming Summerhouse.

The property is conveniently located on a private country no through road but yet retains the ease of access to the city or for onward travel to the International Airport and Belfast on the new A6 Dual Carriageway which will fully open in Summer 2023.

