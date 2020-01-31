Brexit : Protest on the Derry - Donegal and Strabane - Donegal border crossings tonight

Local people are being urged to gather at the border in Bridgend tonight (Friday) to register their protest as Brexit becomes law.

Border Communities Against Brexit are organising the event, which gets under way at 9.30pm on January 31, ahead of “the North of Ireland will be dragged out of the European Union against its will” at 11pm tonight.

Border Communities Against Brexit supporters attending a previous demonstration at Bridgend. DER4119GS - 028

Another protest will be held simultaneously at the Lifford-Strabane border.

Referring to the 2016 vote on leaving the European Union, in which almost 80 per cent of people in Derry voted to remain, and people across the north also voted by majority to remain, the local cross-border lobby group said it was as clear then as it is now that Brexit does not have the support of the people in the North of Ireland.

Border Communities Against Brexit said the rally tonight will “show our opposition to Brexit”, and people will be urged to register that opposition via “candle light by mobile phone”.

A campaign spokesperson said: “Whilst the current deal means that there will be no hard infrastructure at the border, many threats and serious challenges remain. Brexit in any form is bad for citizens, our economy, our Peace and our future.

“It remains the case that the British government has unilaterally decided to walk away from not only the EU, but also from important aspects of the Good Friday Agreement. All of this is being done in opposition to the democratically expressed wishes of the people in the North who voted 56% Remain.

“For people in the North, Brexit still means that their rights and protections will be reduced.

“We are encouraging as many people as possible to attend this local protest and to log on to Border Communities Against Brexit Facebook page for further details,” the spokesperson added.