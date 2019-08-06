Brian McGilloway’s new novel ‘The Last Crossing’ to hit shelves next year

Derry crime fiction writer Brian McGilloway’s latest novel ‘The Last Crossing’ will hit the shelves next Spring.

The former St. Columb’s College English teacher has said the new book will be published by The Dome Press.

And, according to the author, it marks something of a departure from the popular Benedict Devlin and Lucy Black police thriller series for which he is famed.

“‘The Last Crossing’ is a stand-alone novel and a book I really loved writing. Thirty years ago four friends entered a woodland near Glasgow but only three of them came back out again.

“Now, a lifetime later, those same three meet for the first time since that night to return to the woods to see if they can remember where they buried their friend. A story about memory, love, guilt, and the consequences of violence, it’s a little different from my previous books,” said the acclaimed crime writer.

Mr. McGilloway has also announced that Inspector Devlin will be making a “long overdue“ return in spring 2021 for the first time since 2012’s ‘The Nameless Dead.’