Brian Ó Doibhlin to explore hidden history of placenames with Derry talk on Culture Night

By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 13:08 BST
Translator and researcher Brian Ó Doibhlin will explore the hidden history of placenames with a talk in Derry’s Guildhall on Culture Night, September 19.

This talk, which will be delivered in English, will explore the Irish and Scots origins of our local placenames and offers a unique opportunity for audiences to hear first-hand how many of our placenames have evolved over time.

Looking ahead to the event, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, said: “Our placenames present us with a magnificent opportunity to celebrate our shared Irish and Ulster-Scots heritage.

"By exploring the origins of our placenames we not only gain a deeper understanding of our shared history, but have an opportunity to celebrate the unique diversity of this place we call home.”

Brian Ó Doibhlin
The talk begins at 4.30pm in the Whittaker Suite in Derry’s Guildhall, and is expected to last one hour. Light refreshments will be provided.

Booking is essential and places for the attack can be reserved through Council’s Languages Team at [email protected] or call T: 028 71 376 579. This event is kindly supported by Foras na Gaeilge.

Mr. Ó Doibhlin is an Irish language translator, tutor and researcher.

He is a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast (BA 2014), Ulster University (MRes 2017) and National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway (Diploma 2017).

He also completed a PhD in Queen’s University Belfast in 2021, researching with the Northern Ireland Place-Name Project. His research interests include Celtic languages, onomastics, translation, and the early-modern period in Ireland.

