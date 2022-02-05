Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland coming to the Derry stage

Bridesmaids of NI, written by Diona Doherty.

The all-star cast may not feature Melissa McCarthy or Kristen Wiig, but it does feature some big names such as Jayne Wisener (Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp and Inbetweeners), Kerri Quinn (Coronation Street and Derry Girls) and Diona Doherty (The Blame Game and Soft Border Patrol). Diona, has also written the show.

The story features Becky, a loyal Maid-of-Honour whose life falls apart as she leads her best friend, Sarah towards her wedding. However, competition sparks when Sarah meets Megan as they argue over who the brides best friend really is. Sarah and Becky have been planning the wedding since primary school, but Megan threatens to upend the wedding planning if she doesn’t get her way.

Featuring plenty of dance offs and sing offs there is certainly going to be plenty of action as the girls are off for the Hen do, taking place in a caravan.

