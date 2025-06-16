Bridging the June Gap with beautiful biennials - Gardening with Brendan

For seasoned gardeners, the month of June can be a bit tricky. Usually by now the spring flowers and crops are on their way out while the summer harvest and blooms have yet to mature. This time is known as the ‘June gap’.

But there’s plenty of choice when it comes to filling that gap to prevent your garden looking bare or your homegrown fruit and veg stash getting low.

When it comes to flowers, one of the main ways to ensure you have a colourful display or can take cuttings for bouquets continuously is to plan ahead with biennials and perennial. There are a few showstopping biennials and perennials that reliably flower over the month of June.

The most striking of these in my opinion, and one of the easiest to grow from seed, is the biennial Canterbury bells (Campanula medium), which can be sown anytime from late June through to late August with no special treatment needed. Canterbury bells with their large upright spikes adorned with large open bell like blooms in dark blue, lilac, pink or white shades will over winter fine outdoors in Ireland, and over that period and into spring the small plants will look dormant above ground but will be developing their root system underneath. Then in mid to late May they will start to fill out and you will notice stalks appearing and growing skywards very rapidly. The flowers will tend to bloom all at around the same time. The one pictured here was one of several plants damaged during the recent wind and rain, but it’s now its own single stem makeshift bouquet. Canterbury Bells is also known to be long lasting when used for cut flowers with a vase life of around a fortnight.

Canterbury Bells are an easy to grow biennial that flowers in June in Ireland.

Sweet William (Dianthus Barbatus) is another stunning biennial which comes into bloom during late May / early June and provides numerous long-lasting posies of tightly grouped flowers. This was another easy-to-germinate plant needing no special treatment. Like the Canterbury Bells it is also frost-hardy in Ireland so it is fine to sow in the summer and plant out into the ground or in pots and leave there over the autumn and winter before it flowers in late spring / early summer the following year.

Another biennial which flowers in June is foxglove, which today comes in numerous different colours beyond the wild native purple. There are also several early summer blooming perennials and annuals such as marigold, alyssum, oxe-eye daisies, oriental poppies and cornflowers, all of which can start flowering at this time of year.

When it comes to fruit, strawberries, gooseberries and redcurrants are good, hardy perennial bushes which require little to no attention and will produce a harvest from early June, followed a few weeks later by the first of the blackcurrants and raspberries to ripen.

Numerous salad leaf plants like lettuce, rocket and spinach as well as Swiss chard are rapid growers and can be harvested during the June gap if they are sown and planted early enough, along with spring onion, asparagus, radish, and the first batches of peas, beans and carrots as well as many herbs like dill, rosemary and chives.

Sweet William are another biennial that blooms in June.

Some vegetables such as salad leaves, carrots, pumpkins and squashes can still be sown now for an autumn harvest, while the biennials above can also be sown now... if you’ve the patience to wait a year to reap the rewards.