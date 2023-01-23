Brilliant pictures from Derry Journal readers of their delightful dogs
Here at the ‘Derry Journal,’ we know how much the people of Derry and Donegal love their dogs.
By Laura Glenn
3 minutes ago
But, we were absolutely overwhelmed by the response to our request to see pictures of your four-legged friends, with almost 800 photographs of your dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds.
We’ve randomly selected a few of them and don’t worry if you’re precious pooch isn’t in this batch, as there will be more to come.
Page 1 of 9