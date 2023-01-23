News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The delightful dogs of Derry and Inishowen, as sent in by proud Derry Journal readers.

Brilliant pictures from Derry Journal readers of their delightful dogs

Here at the ‘Derry Journal,’ we know how much the people of Derry and Donegal love their dogs.

By Laura Glenn
3 minutes ago

But, we were absolutely overwhelmed by the response to our request to see pictures of your four-legged friends, with almost 800 photographs of your dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds.

We’ve randomly selected a few of them and don’t worry if you’re precious pooch isn’t in this batch, as there will be more to come.

1. Albus, the miniature schnauzer

The delightful dogs of Derry and Inishowen, as sent in by proud Derry Journal readers.

Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures

Photo Sales

2. Dogs of Derry and Donegal

The delightful dogs of Derry and Inishowen, as sent in by proud Derry Journal readers.

Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures

Photo Sales

3. Alfie

The delightful dogs of Derry and Inishowen, as sent in by proud Derry Journal readers.

Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures

Photo Sales

4. Jethro

The delightful dogs of Derry and Inishowen, as sent in by proud Derry Journal readers.

Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
DerryDonegal