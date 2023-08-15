Brilliant pictures of a sunny Currynierin Fun Day in Derry
The sun shone on Derry on Monday as Currynierin Community Association celebrated their third summer without a bonfire with their family fun day.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST
The Community Association, which is made up mostly of volunteers, works with the young people of the area to ensure their needs are met and they have alternatives to building bonfires and engaging in conflict. The team say it ‘hasn’t been easy’ but the Good Relations programmes, which have been run in tandem with the Tullyally community has created positive change in the area.
1 / 6