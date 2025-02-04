Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography
1. A big hug from Granny during the Holy Child PS Grandparents To School Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
A big hug from Granny during the Holy Child PS Grandparents To School Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Grandad Kevin Clifford having some fun with his grandchildren during Holy Child's 'Grandparents To School' Day.
Grandad Kevin Clifford having some fun with his grandchildren during Holy Child's 'Grandparents To School' Day. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Tea and refreshments during 'Grandparents To School' Day at Holy Child Primary School.
Tea and refreshments during 'Grandparents To School' Day at Holy Child Primary School. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Well-known politician Mitchell McLaughlin pictured with his granddauther at Holy Child PS 'Grandparents To School' Day.
Well-known politician Mitchell McLaughlin pictured with his granddauther at Holy Child PS 'Grandparents To School' Day. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography