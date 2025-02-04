Bring your grandparents to school day at Holy Child Primary School in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Feb 2025, 12:58 BST
It was an extra special day for some of the pupils at Holy Child Primary School in Creggan recently when they got the chance to bring their grandparents to school. A special Mass was also celebrated to mark the occasion.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

A big hug from Granny during the Holy Child PS Grandparents To School Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Grandad Kevin Clifford having some fun with his grandchildren during Holy Child's 'Grandparents To School' Day.

Tea and refreshments during 'Grandparents To School' Day at Holy Child Primary School.

Well-known politician Mitchell McLaughlin pictured with his granddauther at Holy Child PS 'Grandparents To School' Day.

