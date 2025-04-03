Bronagh Gallagher back on the big screen as part of stellar ensemble cast in apocalyptic musical The End

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bronagh Gallagher is back on the big screen starring in Joshua Oppenheimer’s apocalyptic musical The End.

Derry’s renaissance woman brings both her acting and musical chops to the uncategorizable feature film alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, Moses Ingram, Tim McInnerny, Lennie James and Michael Shannon.

“This golden age musical explores the complex dynamics of one of the last families on Earth. Featuring a stellar cast including Academy Award Winner Tilda Swinton as ‘Mother’ and Academy Award Nominee Michael Shannon as ‘Father’, with Moses Ingram as ‘Girl’ and George MacKay as ‘Son’, The End promises to captivate audiences with its profound narrative and stunning visuals,” according to producer Neon.

Bronagh, who has previously starred in The Commitments, Pulp Fiction and Star Wars, plays the best friend of ‘Mother’ (Swinton) in the new movie which is now showing at select cinemas throughout Ireland and Britain.

“Since its premiere at prestigious film festivals, The End has received critical acclaim for its artistic direction and powerful performances.

"Set against the backdrop of a luxurious underground compound, the film unfolds as the arrival of a mysterious stranger forces each family member to confront their realities and question their perfect existence,” said Neon.

Final Cut for Real, the Danish joint producers of the picture, provide the following synopsis: “Twenty-five years after environmental collapse left the Earth uninhabitable, Mother, Father and Son are confined to their palatial bunker, where they struggle to maintain hope and a sense of normalcy by clinging to the rituals of daily life—until the arrival of a stranger, Girl, upends their happy routine. As tensions rise, their seemingly idyllic existence starts to crumble.”

Bronagh – an acclaimed recording artist and live performer – features on four of the film’s songs including a solo number, ‘Count Falling Stars’ which was crafted with music producer Marius de Vries, who previously worked on the soundtracks for Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge! and Damien Chazelle’s La La Land. She also duets with George MacKay on ‘Alone’.

The End was filmed in Ireland two years ago.

At the time Oppenheimer told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement: "I am thrilled to be making The End in collaboration with this miraculous ensemble of artists. I am in awe of each of them.”