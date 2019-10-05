Bronagh Gallagher ‘blown away’ by reaction to new Derry-based film ‘A Bump Along The Way’

Actress Bronagh Gallagher has told how the team behind the hotly-anticipated new film, ‘A Bump Along the Way’ have been ‘blown away’ by the reaction to it so far.

The Derry woman plays the lead role of Pamela in the comedy-drama, which centres on her often fraught relationship with her teenage daughter, Allegra (Lola Petticrew). It is made all the more acrimonious when Pam announces she is a pregnant after a one-night stand.

Set in Derry and with many gorgeous shots of its landmarks, the film lovingly showcases the city and is written by local woman Theresa McGowan, directed by Shelly Love and produced by Louise Gallagher, who is also Bronagh’s sister.

‘A Bump Along the Way’ has been lauded both nationally and internationally and was a huge hit at the Galway Film Festival, at which it picked up an award for Best First Feature, as well as at the Toronto Film festival. It is set to be shown in 31 cinemas across Ireland, with a UK release also in the works. Described as both funny and heartwarming, the Derry première takes place at Brunswick Moviebowl on Wednesday night and it goes on general release on October 11.

Bronagh said the ‘warmth’ they have received after every screening so far has been ‘incredible’.

“We really couldn’t have asked for more. We shot it on such a small budget, in such a small time. The reaction was fantastic.

“We can’t wait for Derry now - I think it’s going to be the icing on the cake.”

Bronagh said she believes the themes touched upon in the film, including bullying, empowerment, fertility issues, unplanned and later pregnancies and female relationships have resonated.

“It has brought a lot of people together and any story of empowerment is a great story to watch,” she said.

“We touched on enough subjects not to make it a really heavy movie, but to support people and show there is a way out and it doesn’t always have to be like this and that’s great.” She said the film also showed the value of support, love and self esteem, while also ensuring “we have good laugh along the way”.

The movie, executive produced by Roma Downey, is unapologetic of its love for Derry and its language, tone and comedy are very representative of the city. Bronagh said while they knew this would be received well in Belfast, those who saw it elsewhere also found it ‘hysterical’.

“I think Derry’s wit is very unique and we’re delighted by how well its been received.”

She said she ‘could not have been more proud’ of Louise, who was ‘so respectful of everybody and really understood how hard the schedule was going to be’. She paid tribute to the people of Derry and the incredible production team, who ‘opened up their hearts and homes,’ as well as Lisneal College, where much of it was shot.

“I think, in the end, it’s a real sweetheart of a film and you can tell we all love and care about it,” she said.

