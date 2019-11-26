Buncrana Christmas Tree Festival returns this week

The Buncrana Christmas Tree Festival, an inspiring celebration of Christmas and community, is set to take place later this week.

This beautiful and meaningful Christmas event is back with all-new designs and stunning decorations. Follow a trail of 45 innovative Christmas Tree designs created by local schools, youth groups, community groups, businesses, churches, artists and crafts people with an inspiring outing for all the family.

The innovative trees explore thought-provoking and meaningful themes taken from the nativity story such as peace, love, kindness, joy, hope and compassion.

The festival runs from Friday 29 November to Sunday 1 December in three main venues - St. Mary’s

Oratory in St. Mary’s Road, Christ Church in Main Street and The Exchange community centre in Castle Avenue between 10am and 7pm each day with some additional trees displayed in shop windows in Main Street, Buncrana.

Pick up a programme and start the trail in the Oratory moving to Christ Church and ending up in The Exchange where there will be Christmas crafts, Gingerbread Decorating and refreshments available for all the family. Watch out for trees made out of unusual materials from egg cartons and balloons to wood pallets and tyres... and much more!

For more information contact Andrew on 087 256 4777, email ruth@vox.ie or check out the Buncrana Christmas Tree Festival Facebook page.

The festival will also feature special Christmas events including the Festival Launch on Friday 29 November at 10.45am in St. Mary’s Oratory (after morning

mass).

There will also be a Classic Christmas Concert on Friday 29 November in The Exchange, Castle Avenue at

7pm. A feel good concert of Musical Theatre favourites and Christmas classics with Susie Garvey-Williams (Classic Susie) in aid of the Community Christmas Dinner. Entry €5 on the door. Note: The start will be delayed slightly because of the re-scheduling of the Christmas Lights switch on - festive refreshments will be available on arrival.

There will also be a Craft and Food Fair on Saturday 30 November at The Exchange, Castle Avenue from 10am and throughout the day. Beautiful (and delicious) home made crafts for sale and featuring crafts created by iCARE and sold to support this great local charity.

A Community Carol Service (and festival finale) will take place on Sunday 1 December at Christ Church,

Main Street, Buncrana at 7pm. Refreshments afterwards.