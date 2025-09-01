Buncrana Hearts Football Club turns empty bottles and cans into a big win

Buncrana Hearts Football Club is to feature in a local advertising campaign across bus stops, shopping centres, and radio in Co. Donegal after being named as one of the five winners of ‘Small Town, Big Difference’.

The win was confirmed by ‘Re-turn,’ operator of Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

The advertising campaign will help Buncrana Hearts raise even more funds through DRS and encourage other community groups to use the Scheme

as a fundraising channel.

Pauric Doherty and Shannon McLaughlin from the Buncrana Hearts F.C, celebrate their Small Town, Big Difference win, pictured in front of a local advertisement at Kavanagh’s SuperValu in Buncrana. The campaign can now be seen on bus stops and shopping centres across Co. Donegal. Buncrana Heart F.C was named one of the five winners in Re-turn’s Small Town, Big Difference campaign — a nationwide initiative inviting schools, clubs, and community groups to showcase the meaningful impact they are making locally by fundraising through the Deposit Return Scheme. Photo Clive Wasson : Buncrana Hearts

The nationwide competition invited community groups across Ireland to share their stories about how they use the Deposit Return Scheme to raise funds and make a difference in their local area. From sports clubs and tidy towns committees to youth groups and charities, entries demonstrated how collecting and recycling bottles and cans can support vital community projects.

In total, Re-turn received over 340 incredible entries from across Ireland. From the ten finalists announced in June of this year, a panel of judges, including broadcaster Jennifer Zamparelli and social media stars Tadhg and Derry Fleming, selected the five winners.

Buncrana Hearts Football Club impressed the judges with their story of turning returned drink containers into much-needed equipment for their growing club. By rallying the local community in Buncrana to collect and return bottles and cans, the group has delivered both environmental and social impact, proving that small actions can deliver big results.

Over the last year, over 3,400 local community groups have made a difference by raising funds through the DRS by asking people to donate their deposits from plastic bottles and cans to good causes.

Commenting on the winning group, Ciaran Foley, CEO of Re-turn, said@ "We were blown away by the creativity and commitment shown by groups across the country. Buncrana Hearts Football Club is an example of how the Scheme can achieve more than just environmental benefits. Every deposit returned represents not just a container saved from landfills, but a step towards funding projects that bring people together, create opportunities, and improve local communities. We hope their story encourages other groups to see the Deposit Return Scheme as a platform for both sustainability and community growth.”

To find your local organisations fundraising through plastic bottle and can collections, visit the Community Initiative Map on Re-turn’s website.