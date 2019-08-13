Buncrana hero helped restrain Sydney knife attacker

An Inishowen man who helped apprehend a knife-wielding man in Sydney, has told how the suspect could ‘have killed more innocent people’ had the public not intervened.

Shane Donaghey, from Buncrana, was one of a number of people who intervened on Monday, after the man allegedly killed one woman and stabbed another.

Mr Donaghey, who emigrated to Australia with his parents and family in 1988, told the ‘Journal’ he became aware the man had a knife when he heard screaming.

“Our work guys were taking a delivery of hardware on Barrack Street and a man came running down the street screaming: ‘Run, there is a guy stabbing people - get inside!’ and he kept running.”

He added how then saw man with a bloodied hand and blood on his t-shirt so ‘had a rush at him.’ Mr Donaghey told how people were grabbing at chairs in an effort to detain the man and he shouted at him to drop his knife. He told how everyone was ‘on edge’ and the suspect ‘kept shouting: ‘Allahu Akbar!”

“We followed him down Margaret St and we took him down when he turned around to look behind and held him down while he screamed and cried until we got the knife away from him.”

Mr Donaghey, whose family owned an Irish restaurant called Mulligans in Chipendale and who now works as a carpenter, sustained an injury to his arm. He said the suspect could have ‘ killed more innocent people if we all did nothing.’

Those who apprehended the man have since been praised.

New South Wales (NSW) Police superintendent Gavin Wood said: “A number of members of the public actually physically restrained the offender.

“And I want to acknowledge those people, those members of the public who got involved. They are brave, and I can only use that word seriously. They are significantly brave people.”

A 21-year-old woman was found dead in a separate area and police confirmed it was linked. A 41-year-old woman, who was also allegedly stabbed in the back, is stable in hospital.

He added: “These people are heroes, and I want to acknowledge that.”

The man was later taken in custody and questioned. It is not being treated as a terrorist incident. Police said the man may have had some terrorist ideologies, but no apparent links to terrorism.