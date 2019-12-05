Buncrana model Grainne Gallanagh confirmed for RTE’s Dancing with the Stars

Former Miss Universe Ireland, Grainne Gallanagh, from Buncrana, is the fifth star confirmed to join the celebrity line-up for RTÉ One’s Dancing with the Stars this January.

Having strut her way to success in Miss Universe Ireland 2018, Donegal girl-turned-international model, Grainne, is hoping to do the same when she steps off the runway and waltzes onto the dance floor in the New Year.

Speaking about her participation in the show Grainne said; ““I am delighted to be a part of the show, I’m so, so happy to be here. I’m really excited for when the show actually starts, you know, we’ve had a taste of the glitz and glamour already with the photoshoots etc but I actually cannot wait to get stuck into rehearsals and then for the live shows to begin. I am nervous though about picking up the dances quick enough but I‘m going to try my absolute best and bring in my competitive spirit while enjoying the experience overall”.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will reunite this January to present the new series of Dancing with the Stars. Airing on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from Sunday 5 January at 6.30pm, a total of 11 celebrities will partner with their professional dancers as they take on a brand new challenge and change their daily routines for dance routines. Each will be hoping to claim the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

The couples will tackle a different dance genre each week from the Paso Doble to the Viennese waltz and will have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing it live to the nation.

Also returning this year is the fabulous panel of judges: Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson. They will cast their expert eyes over the dancers each week and judge them on their performances. Once again the celebrities and their dancers will be scored by both the judges and the viewing public at home.

There will be even more exclusive Dancing with the Stars content to enjoy as RTÉ’s social channels cover all the backstage antics with the effervescent James Patrice at the helm. For all the latest news and backstage gossip follow RTÉ One at www.facebook.com/rteone , www.instagram.com/rteone

www.twitter.com/rteone #DWTSIrl

In a new addition this year, James Patrice will bring you extra behind-the-scenes news in a brand new weekly podcast. Including chats with stars, their professional partners and the judges, it will be available every Monday to keep the Dancing with the Stars buzz going after the main show has aired.

And finally Dancing with the Stars will be available to watch live on RTÉ Player with the opportunity to catch up on each individual dance.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ.