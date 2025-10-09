Buncrana mum undecided on life-changing £500,000 cash prize or stunning Donegal mansion

An Inishowen woman has won a life-changing €575,000 cash prize or a stunning five-bedroom mansion in the ‘Donegal Dream Home’ draw.

Delighted Emma Porter, from Buncrana, says she still hasn’t made up her mind, in terms of which option to go for, but “it’s definitely a great problem to have”.

The 50-year-old mum-of-three and grandmother-of-one was unveiled as the winner of the McKinney Competitions' dream draw late on Sunday night, as thousands watched on social media – and she initially thought it might have been a scam.

“I think I bought a ticket on Friday and then I bought another one on Sunday morning; I had a tenner left in my Revolut and I was thinking: ‘Will I or won’t I?’

Decisions, decisions . . . Artist Emma Porter has won a life-changing £500,000 or a stunning Donegal mansion.

“The house was up in the competition about a month ago and nothing came of that for me, so I wasn’t expecting anything this time either.

“Then, as I was going to bed on Sunday night after 10.30pm, my phone went off and I was immediately wondering why somebody from the North would be ringing me at that time. They said it was someone from McKinney Competitions.

“I thought I was being scammed because I had assumed that the competition had already taken place much earlier in the evening. I just wasn't expecting it at all.”

Artist Emma says she is continuing to “weigh up the pros and cons” in terms of whether she’ll take the tax-free £500,000 Sterling lump sum or the beautiful house, which is located along the water, not far from Glenveagh National Park.

The stunning home, perched on the shores of Glen Lough.

“I haven’t decided yet, I’m due to go and see them on Friday. Everybody is about 50-50 on which one I should take,” she smiles.

Emma says the feedback to her big win has been amazing.

“Loads of people have been texting me; my phone has just been going constantly all day and everybody has been congratulating me and saying best of luck.”

As for her plans on what she might spend the money on? Emma says it’s too early to say at this stage.

“I have no idea just yet. I’m still in shock now to be honest,” she added.

Meanwhile, McKinney Competitions Director Paul Gordon said: “Emma just became our newest winner, and everything is about to change for her. That’s what we’re all about – making dreams come true, improving lives, and giving back.”

