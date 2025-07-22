An acclaimed Buncrana musician, an Inishowen couple who own an award-winning restaurant in Sydney and a former Lord Mayor of the City of London have all been announced and recipients of this year’s Tip O’Neill Diaspora Award.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Paul Canning announced the recipients of the 2025 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards, which will be presented on Friday, October 17 at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana.

These prestigious awards recognise members of the global Irish diaspora who have demonstrated exceptional service and achievement while maintaining strong ties to their Irish roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s awardees are Vincent Keaveny, Danny Hutton, Eileen Mulligan and Seán Donaghey.

2025 Tip O'Neill Diaspora Award recipients from left: Danny Hutton; Eileen Mulligan and Seán Donaghey and Vincent Keaveny.

Vincent Keaveny is originally from Dublin with deep Donegal connections. Alderman Vincent Keaveny made history as the first Irish-born Lord Mayor of the City of London in 2021/22. A

distinguished lawyer and civic leader, he has been a powerful advocate for inclusion, sustainable finance, and the Irish Diaspora. In 2023 he was awarded a CBE for his services to socio-economic diversity and the City of London.

Speaking earlier this week Vincent Keaveney said: “As the son of a Donegal man, and the first Irish citizen to serve in the historic office of Lord Mayor of London, I am delighted to receive the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award this year. The Award connects a part of the world that is very important to me and my family with the work I have been doing in London in recent years as a member of the diaspora community. It is wonderful to back in Donegal to receive this special recognition”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Hutton was born in Buncrana and is best known as a founding member and lead vocalist of the American rock band Three Dog Night. The band achieved significant success

in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with hits like “Joy to the World” and “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)”.

Hutton’s musical career has been a testament to his Irish heritage, and he continues to perform with the band, bringing joy to audiences worldwide.

Danny Hutton was both thrilled and surprised at being chosen as a recipient of the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award saying: “I am thrilled and a bit surprised to be chosen as an ambassador of the Irish Diaspora to be honoured with the Tip O’Neill award for excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having been born in County Donegal I have always cherished my Irish heritage and believe that the inherent Irish traits of resilience, story-telling and creativity have in part driven my success as a musician, performer and record producer. It is particularly thrilling to be the first music artist to be included among the many Irish business, political and sports figures that have been honoured with the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award. I look forward to returning to my hometown of Buncrana in October to celebrate receiving this very special award”.

Eileen and Seán Donaghey are originally from Rashenny, Ballyliffin and Cockhill, Buncrana in County Donegal. Eileen and Seán Donaghey have spent the past 34 years in Sydney, where they’ve become beloved pillars of the Irish community. Through their award-winning restaurant, Mulligans, they offered not just food but belonging supporting generations of emigrants, promoting Irish culture, and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable causes across Ireland and Australia.

Eileen and Sean said that “we are truly honoured to be nominated for the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award and absolutely thrilled to be returning home to Donegal this October. To be recognised in the place where our journey began means more than words can say.”

The Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards commemorate the legacy of Tip O’Neill, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, whose maternal grandparents hailed from Donegal. The event continues to serve as a bridge between Ireland and its global community, reinforcing the bonds of kinship, culture, and shared values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year the awards are hosted by Donegal County Council and John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive explains that these awards are one way to honour and recognise the contributions of many of our Irish diaspora across the globe.

“Donegal’s diaspora is one of our greatest strengths, and this year’s recipients are a testament to the lasting impact of that global community. We are especially thrilled to home individuals who have spent decades supporting others while preserving and promoting our shared culture on the far side of the world.”

Chair of the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award Committee, Nicholas Crossan, commented: “The Tip O’Neill Awards continue to grow in stature, and this year is no exception. We are absolutely

delighted to honour recipients whose international achievements have brought pride to Donegal while maintaining strong ties to their roots. Their return for the 2025 ceremony makes this year’s celebration especially meaningful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathaoirleach Colr Canning said: “This year’s awardees reflect the very best of what it means to be Irish. Whether through civic leadership, cultural pride, or international achievement, each of them carries our country’s spirit with pride and purpose. It’s a particular honour to see individuals with such strong Donegal roots being recognised on the global stage, and we look forward to welcoming them home to Buncrana for this very special occasion”.

Tickets for the 2025 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards will go on sale on Monday, July 28 and are priced at €40.

Previous recipients include Nobel Prize winning Scientist, Dr. William C. Campbell, Riverdance producer Moya Doherty, playwright and author Frank McGuinness and developer Pat Doherty