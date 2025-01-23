Buncrana Pantomime Society to present ‘Aladdin’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the most-loved stories of magic, genies, flying carpets and more is set to be presented on stage by the talented cast of Buncrana Pantomime.

The eagerly-anticipated performances begin this Sunday, January 26 and run all the way to Saturday, February 8, with the exception of Friday nights.

‘Aladdin’ will be directed by Willie Doherty, who was due to retire last year but his love of the local drama scene encouraged him to stay on at the helm of the Pantomime Society.

'It is just my love of performing and seeing other people performing and everyone involved,' he said.

The 'Dames' Nicholas Crossan and Donal Carey rehearsing with director Willie Doherty.

"It's nice to see young people get on the stage who might not get a chance'

Committee members include Cathy Kelly, Edel Noone, Sally McDaid and Paula Fletcher, with choreography by Maire Grant.

The Dames this year will be played by former Inishowen County Councillor - Nicholas Cross and Panto stalwart Donal Kearney, Aladdin will be played by Maria Doherty-Lee.

Aladdin runs from Sunday, January 26 to Saturday, February 8. The Sunday Matinees take place at 3pm and evening shows begin at 8pm from Monday to Saturday, no shows on a Friday night

The opening show is this Sunday, January 26 at 3pm in St.Mary's Hall and will continue every day except for Friday nights due to Bingo taking place in the hall.

Tickets are available at ticketsource via this link here or in St.Mary's Hall every evening from 7.30pm.

A lift is also now available in St Mary’s Hall for anyone who need access.