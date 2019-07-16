Buncrana’s Miss Universe Ireland ‘honoured’ to walk in Miami Swim Week

Buncrana’s Miss Universe Ireland has of her delight after she became one of the first ever Irish women to walk in Miami Swim Week.

The 25-year-old nurse walked in the coveted Liliana Montoya show in Magic City, Florida over the weekend.

The eyes of the world were on the fashion event, which generated headlines internationally.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Grainne, who will hand over the Miss Universe Ireland crown in a few weeks time, said she was ‘so excited’ to take part. “I’m here for two weeks in total. Miami is amazing - it’s really hot, which I love. We’ve been really busy, going to castings for shows.”

Grainne described the Liliana Montoya swimwear designs as ‘gorgeous.’

“She’s also one of the sponsors of Miss Universe Ireland. Last year, her show for Miami Swim Week was watched on YouTube by over three million people so it is huge. I’m so excited to be here.”

Grainne added how she was ‘honoured to be representing home and showing what Irish girls have to offer.’

“This is my last official event before Miss Universe Ireland on August 1. It has been such an incredible year and although it will feel bitter sweet handing over my crown, I am so excited to meet the next Miss Universe Ireland and watch her journey unfold.

“I don’t exactly know what’s next for me to be honest, this has been such a whirlwind year. I might just take some time for myself to decide my next step.”

Following the event, Grainne told her followers the experience was ‘surreal.’

She said she was ‘so unbelievably grateful’ for the opportunity.

She added: “I just don’t know what else to say. I think I’m in shock.”

Grainne also thanked all her supporters for believing in her and said she was ‘so nervous’ before the event, and urged all the women who supported her to keep chasing their dreams as they ‘do come true.’

Grainne made history for Ireland in December after placing in the top 20 in the world and the top five in Europe in the Miss Universe contest. She used her platform to speak about and advocate for better services for women’s health. The Miss Universe Ireland finals will be held in Mansion House Dublin on August 1 and tickets will be available via the website.