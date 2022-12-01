The Buncrana Christmas Tree Festival is back once again and will run from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 December, featuring beautiful Christmas trees displayed in St. Mary's Oratory, Christ Church (Church of Ireland) and in The Exchange Community Centre in Castle Avenue.

Venues will be open from 11am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday and from 2 – 6pm on Sunday.

Follow the trail starting in the Oratory for a beautiful, inspiring and meaningful celebration of Christmas and of all that is positive about the community.

The Christmas Tree in Buncrana's Market Square.

Buncrana Christmas Tree Festival is organised jointly by Buncrana Churches Together and The Exchange.

This year’s theme for the Christmas Tree Festival is “The Gift” considering how each group contributes to the community in different ways and remembering the gift of the first Christmas. Watch out for the Gift of Opportunity created by Buncrana YouthReach, the Gift of Dreams created by Buncrana Foroige Club and the Gift of Poetry created by the Creative Writing Group.

Enjoy trees made of unusual materials from golf balls and wooden pallets to orange slices and old garda uniforms. There will be trees that are beautiful, creative and fun as well as trees that are poignant, thought-provoking and challenging.

The trail is a wonderful way to take time out from the busy-ness of Christmas. It is suitable for all ages.

Download the full programme from www.exchangeinishowen.ie/

Christmas crafts and music will be available at The Exchange on Saturday afternoon.

The Christmas Tree Festival will also feature three special Christmas events in locations across Buncrana.

The first event will be Carols at Christmas with the North West Opera on Friday 9 December at 7.30pm in Christ Church featuring all the festive favourites led by Ann Jennings. (Retiring collection).

A Quiet Christmas will take place at The Exchange, Castle Avenue (upstairs) on Saturday 10 December (at 6pm). This will be a short reflection featuring poems, prayers and readings for anyone who is grieving or finding things difficult this Christmas time – a time to acknowledge the pain of loss and to remember loved ones.

