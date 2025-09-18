Buncrana will come alive on Culture Night 2025 this Friday, September 19, with a creative trail through the town, under the theme “Edge of the Atlantic, Heart and Sound of the Arts.”

Delivered through Donegal County Council's, Night-Time Economy Initiative, this year’s event, beginning at 6pm, will transform Buncrana Main Street into a living gallery and open stage, showcasing the town’s cultural heartbeat through storytelling, music, and creativity.

From cafés and shops to venues that don’t usually open late, businesses across the town will become hubs of artistic activity after 6pm.

Visitors can follow a cultural trail featuring live music performances, a DJ set, a collage workshop, storytelling sessions, a photography exhibition, poetry, face painting and more — all designed to celebrate Buncrana’s creative spirit while boosting the evening economy.

Buncrana Main Street.

Culture Night 2025 will open doors normally closed after hours, inviting residents and visitors to discover our town as a living canvas of music, stories, and shared cultural expression.

Sophie Gallagher, Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Advisor, with Donegal County Council added: “Culture Night Buncrana is a perfect example of how creativity can reshape our town well into the evening. By activating local spaces, extending opening hours, and making space for art, music, and storytelling, we’re building a more vibrant and inclusive night-time economy — one that reflects the richness of our community and welcomes visitors into it.”

Building on the night-time economy development in the town, Culture Night Buncrana 2025 will also feature a community-led art trail. Students from St. Mura's N.S., Scoil Íosagáin, St. Oran's N.S., Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha, and Scoil Mhuire will contribute to collaborative storefront installations, creating evolving artworks across the town that celebrate creativity, connection, and community pride.

The event is a celebration of creativity in Buncrana, that showcases how Buncrana can come alive at night with storytelling, art classes, DJ sets, cinema screenings and performances, creating creative trail through the town after 6pm. Beyond Culture Night, all student artwork will be displayed at Buncrana Library from Saturday 20 – Saturday 27 September.

Culture Night Buncrana 2025 takes place on Friday, 19 September 2025, proudly presented through the Buncrana Night-Time Economy Initiative and Donegal County Council.

For full listings visit: https://www.govisitdonegal.com/festivals-and-events .