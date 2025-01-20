BURN on the River on Derry riverfront to open to the public this week

By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:10 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:10 GMT
The new proprietors of the old Timber Quay restaurant in Derry have announced BURN on the River will open its doors to the public on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to announce that BURN on the River is opening its doors on Friday, January 24! Our team has worked tirelessly to bring you the best chefs and front-of-house staff, and trust us, they are nothing short of world class,” the new eatery declared on its social media at the weekend.

It was recently confirmed Timber Quay had completed its last service after 18 years and that it would soon be relaunching as BURN.

"Featuring all your Derry favourites, plus some incredible new dishes with a fusion twist, we promise you won’t be disappointed!” the new owners of the riverfront restaurant and cocktail bar confirmed at the weekend.

Last November it was announced the popular riverfront restaurant was under new ownership and set for a rebrand.

