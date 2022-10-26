Members of the project team (from Donegal County Council, the Office of Public Works and consultants, RPS) will be available to present the Preferred Option and to let people know how their submissions made during the first Public Consultation have been considered. This will be an opportunity for the public to view the option before it goes to the statutory planning process. Attendees can discuss the option with the project team and provide feedback. This is a drop in event, no appointment is necessary.