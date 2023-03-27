Funds acumulated from the sale of the popular calendars were recently presented to The Oncology Ward, Residents’ Comfort Fund of Letterkenny University Hospital and to the Burt, Inch and Fahan Parish.

One of the organisers, Kathleen Grant, issued a ‘sincere thanks’ to all who made the calendar ‘another great success’.

Gratitude was also expressed to the photographers who allowed the use of their photographs, to the ‘local business fraternity’ for their sponsorship, the shops who sold the calendar, local media and ‘above all,’ all those who bought the ‘special calendar which showcases our beautiful parish and is sent all over the world’.

Fr. Francis Bradley P.P. receiving a cheque for €1860 from Malachy Harrigan . Also pictured is Kathleen Grant.

Kathleen Grant also gave a special mention of thanks to Malachy Harrigan ‘who gave a lot of his time to this project.’

The total amount raised, after costs, was €3,720 which was shared between the two causes.

