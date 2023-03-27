News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar raises over €3000 for good causes

The popular Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar has benefited two great causes to the value of €3,720.

By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:59 BST

Funds acumulated from the sale of the popular calendars were recently presented to The Oncology Ward, Residents’ Comfort Fund of Letterkenny University Hospital and to the Burt, Inch and Fahan Parish.

One of the organisers, Kathleen Grant, issued a ‘sincere thanks’ to all who made the calendar ‘another great success’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gratitude was also expressed to the photographers who allowed the use of their photographs, to the ‘local business fraternity’ for their sponsorship, the shops who sold the calendar, local media and ‘above all,’ all those who bought the ‘special calendar which showcases our beautiful parish and is sent all over the world’.

Fr. Francis Bradley P.P. receiving a cheque for €1860 from Malachy Harrigan . Also pictured is Kathleen Grant.
Fr. Francis Bradley P.P. receiving a cheque for €1860 from Malachy Harrigan . Also pictured is Kathleen Grant.
Fr. Francis Bradley P.P. receiving a cheque for €1860 from Malachy Harrigan . Also pictured is Kathleen Grant.
Most Popular

Kathleen Grant also gave a special mention of thanks to Malachy Harrigan ‘who gave a lot of his time to this project.’

The total amount raised, after costs, was €3,720 which was shared between the two causes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dr. Janice Richmond, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Oncology Dept LUH receiving a cheque for €1860 from Kathleen Grant. Also pictured is Breige Grant ( oncology patient ).
Dr. Janice Richmond, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Oncology Dept LUH receiving a cheque for €1860 from Kathleen Grant. Also pictured is Breige Grant ( oncology patient ).
Dr. Janice Richmond, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Oncology Dept LUH receiving a cheque for €1860 from Kathleen Grant. Also pictured is Breige Grant ( oncology patient ).
Residents