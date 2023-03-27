Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar raises over €3000 for good causes
The popular Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar has benefited two great causes to the value of €3,720.
Funds acumulated from the sale of the popular calendars were recently presented to The Oncology Ward, Residents’ Comfort Fund of Letterkenny University Hospital and to the Burt, Inch and Fahan Parish.
One of the organisers, Kathleen Grant, issued a ‘sincere thanks’ to all who made the calendar ‘another great success’.
Gratitude was also expressed to the photographers who allowed the use of their photographs, to the ‘local business fraternity’ for their sponsorship, the shops who sold the calendar, local media and ‘above all,’ all those who bought the ‘special calendar which showcases our beautiful parish and is sent all over the world’.
Kathleen Grant also gave a special mention of thanks to Malachy Harrigan ‘who gave a lot of his time to this project.’
The total amount raised, after costs, was €3,720 which was shared between the two causes.