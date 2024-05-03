Business as usual for Foyle Street bus services in Derry during first phase of car park works
These initial works will see Foyle Street Car Park reconstructed into temporary bus stands, which Translink will utilise later this summer when NI Water’s main works get under way on Foyle Street.
Tony McDaid, Assistant Service Delivery Manager at Translink, said: “We wish to advise all passengers that our services will continue to operate from the usual stands as timetabled while the car park is repurposed. We have been developing a plan to seamlessly transition to the new set-up and further information will be issued in due course. At this stage, though, it’s very much business-as-usual for us as we maintain our commitment to tackling climate change, reducing air and noise pollution while promoting a healthier, better connected society.”
Mayor Patricia Logue, added: “While the temporary closure of the Foyle Street car park will cause some inconvenience for the public it also presents an opportunity for people to avail of the comfortable and convenient Translink services right here in our city, particularly with the recently-introduced Foyle Metro zero emissions fleet.
"I would encourage everyone to embrace this change and consider leaving the car at home, as doing so even once a week can make a meaningful difference to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the air quality in our wonderful city.”
NI Water has been granted a licence for the temporary use of Foyle Street Car Park to support the major water and wastewater network upgrade which is due to get under way this summer.
A contractor will now be tasked to begin reconfigure the area for use a temporary bus stop facility. This will ensure that bus movements are maintained while the planned NI Water works take place on Foyle Street between July 2024 and July 2025.
Translink recently confirmed to the Journal that when the current works are completed, the car park will be used for Ulsterbus services, including buses servicing some rural routes, with the exception of Goldliner.
The Foyle Metro bus stops meanwhile will be moving from along Foyle Street to Foyle Street Bus Station, which will remain open throughout the works. Goldliner services will also continue to operate from Foyle Street bus station.
