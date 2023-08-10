Cabaret ballroom to be held in Derry in memory of beloved LGBTQIA+ campaigner

Paul Brennan

Paul worked with The Rainbow Project in Derry and was passionate about LGBTQIA+ rights and paving a better way for young people to grow up in. Paul is described as someone who was ‘authentic’ and ‘fearless’ who was passionate about accessibility and inclusion.

The Rainbow Project, as part of Féile and Foyle Pride celebrations, have created Giuseppe's Ballroom, an alcohol-free event which aims to provide a safe, inclusive and accessible space for everyone.

Eimear Willis, Western Health and Wellbeing Officer at the Rainbow Project said: “Giuseppe is a fictional character who has been created in memory of our friend Paul Brennan. Paul could bewilder people and amuse people in a way that I don't think anybody else ever could. He also was a big advocate for alcohol-free and substance-free spaces and, unfortunately, we lost him last year. When we were trying to think of a fitting tribute we thought about a memorial or something but then we realised that Paul himself wouldn’t want to go to that! Paul loved to bring everyone together no matter what and make everything accessible so. Paul’s middle name was Joseph but it wasn't camp enough so we changed it to Giuseppe and that’s how Giuseppe's ballroom was born.

Paul Brennan

“When you come in, there's a feeling and a presence entering some’s house. It's a classic ballroom scene, where somebody's hosting you and you have to respect their values and treat other people with kindness and respect. The theme for this year is ‘Free Yourself’, so come as your free self and wear whatever you want – as long as it’s appropriate and comfortable! If you’re someone who’s a bit anxious or coming alone, we’ll help you to free yourself, too.

"There are two separate aspects of Giuseppe's Ballroom. First, is Giuseppe's Ballroom Before Dark, and this is for people who are under the age of 18. This is a safe space for all queer young people and their siblings, family members and friends alike. There will be music, disco, dancing, lights and it's a completely free event. It's really just to provide a space for queer young people, the people they love and the people who support them, to come together and free themselves for two hours.