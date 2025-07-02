A new research report on one of Derry’s newest neighbourhoods has found alarming rates of poverty, poor health and wellbeing as well as major infrastructure and amenity deficits.

Thousands of homes have been developed in the Skeoge area over the past decade and thousands more are proposed on the H1 and H2 lands on Derry’s northern fringes.

However, ‘Sláinte na Sceitheoige – Skeoge – People, Health and Place’, a new action research report, has identified a dearth of community, sporting, recreational and other facilities in the area.

It has called for co-ordinated cross-agency planning to ensure the needs of people living in Derry’s growing northern suburbs are properly served.

Compiled by Dr. Michael McKay from Ulster University and funded by Apex Housing Association and the Western Area Outcomes Group, the report has found alarming levels of poverty, suicide, drug addiction, domestic violence and poor mental health.

Tony Doherty, Chair of the Skeoge Health Action Research Project (SHARP), said: “The report provides evidence of a concentration of hardship in the Skeoge area which, for a relatively new neighbourhood is very concerning.

"The research was conducted using available statistics relative to local postcodes, while we also conducted a number of focus groups with parents, men and women’s groups, young people, Travellers and professionals who deliver health and other services to people in the area.

"It is clear that they are all worried about the type of neighbourhood that has been created but are also most determined to do something positive about it.

“It is now also clear that the pre-planning and planning stages of the Skeoge housing project leaves a lot to be desired. There is a high concentration of two-bed housing which guarantees a high level of transience and decreases the chances of creating social stability and community cohesion.

"There are no childcare facilities, no youth facilities, no sports clubs or social facilities, no open space for kickabout activity. There are no small business starter units.”

The research was conducted in the Spring and is based on available data and the views, experiences and aspirations of residents. UU Magee oversaw the design and publication of report which is the property of the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership.

Mr. Doherty said housing development needs to be accompanied by proper amenities. He referred to how the Skeoge Link road itself currently acts as a shatter zone dividing neighbourhoods.

“It is incredible that the Skeoge housing project passed through the planning process because all that’s there is housing, green space of extremely limited usage, and a dual carriageway that divides the community and allows traffic to speed by at 50mph.

"Now we have a situation in Skeoge where what could go wrong has gone wrong. Skeoge has been set up for failure,” he concluded.

The report was launched at the Guildhall on June 25.

Dr. Nora Church, a member of SHARP, said: “I am very concerned at the concentration of health inequalities in Skeoge which will be made worse by the lack of community, health and recreational facilities in the area.

"This should not be happening in this day and age. New housing projects like this should inspire and be the envy of the city. Instead, what we are witnessing is that Skeoge is being framed by poverty, social isolation, unemployment and ill-health.

“However, it was heart-warming to hear at the launch on Wednesday the resolve and determination of Skeoge residents to create a healthy and wholesome community.

"Much of the discussion centred on ‘how was this allowed to happen?’ but also ‘what do we do next?’ It is clear that there is a need for equality in terms of leadership and genuine collaboration to progress Skeoge to the next stages of neighbourhood building.”

The report includes testimony from a range of groups including women’s, men’s and Traveller groups, youth organisations and health workers.

One practitioner quoted states: “The health issues raised with me are more numerous and extreme than [area blinded] where I used to work.

"In Skeoge I have seen and heard every single thing, whereas in [area blinded] people were less willing to discuss personal issues.”

Another confides: “There’s a lot of poverty, unemployment, children with additional needs, ADHD, and autism. There’s also a lot of drug use and addiction.”

A member of a Traveller group says: “There needs to be a better way to get information out into the community about what is going on. There can be a sense or feeling of being marginalised.”

A local mother is quoted as stating: “The anti-social behaviour is so bad I am in the process of moving house.

"There is no chemist, doctors and only one shop for the whole area. There are no schools in the area. There is a lack of programmes for children with additional needs.”

And a member of women’s group told the researchers: “Hopefully in time Skeoge will become like a more established part of Derry, that sense of ‘what about ye hey’...that sense of community is very important for children growing up, a sense of belonging.”

A sense of isolation was captured by a local men’s group: “It was scary to come here at first as I didn’t really know too many people [had lived in an established community for a long time]. You didn’t know where to go, or what to do. I remember thinking, we’re in the middle of nowhere here... We’re closer to Buncrana than to the City Centre.”

In his foreword to Mr. Doherty concludes: “What is clear to me is that Skeoge as a massive housing development, with a long planning and preparation period, does not have the proper facilitates or resources to cater for its population...it is also important to deal with the here and now and begin to plan and chart the future of Skeoge – its people and place, to transform it into the envy of Derry – a place of hope, pride and a brighter future for all.”