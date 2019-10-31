Can’t make the parade and fireworks tonight? Here’s where you can watch the live stream of the Derry Halloween celebrations

There’s nothing quite like a Derry Halloween.

Thousands of people have descended on the city from all over the world this week to celebrate what we have to offer in terms of Halloween celebrations and entertainment.

The festivities have been a huge success and it’s not hard to see why Derry is seen as the Halloween celebration capital of the world.

It all culminates this evening in a spectacular parade and fireworks that always get bigger and better every year.

But, even if you can’t make it tonight, you can still watch the big event live, as it will all be live streamed from the derryhalloween.com site.

There’s even a countdown timer and everything. See www.derryhalloween/live and you won’t have to miss a minute. Happy Halloween!