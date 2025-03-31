Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Eglinton Classic Car Show has announced that all proceeds from this year's event will be donated to the local charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust (FDST).

At the FDST headquarters on Irish Street on Thursday morning, club chairman John Nixon confirmed this year’s chosen charity. He expressed his delight at having them onboard again following the Trust’s selection in 2005, when over £5,000 was raised.

“The team at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust do a lot of very worthy work with the young people under their care. It’s only fitting that we as a club, can give of our time to try and beat that 2005 target this year, and that is why I appeal to everyone to come along on Sunday week and support our annual show,” he said.

“This year we will have over 260 cars on display including the likes of a 1947 Austin 8; 1969 Riley 72 and even a 1970 Texas police car, which will be driven by well-known Donegal businessman Colum Dillon. Incidentally, the Riley 72 is owned and driven by Derry bar owner Tommy McDermott.”

CLASSIC!. . . . .Jill McCallion, Nicola Harkin, Laura Duddy, Lisa Cregan and Grainne Dunne, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, pictured welcoming the announcement that they are this year's chosen charity of the Eglnton Classic Car Club. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

This year’s event will take place at the Eglinton Rugby Grounds on April 6, 11am.

Since 1996, the club has been donating to local charities, and John proudly stated that over £126,000 has been handed over to worthwhile causes over the years.

“We are a small group of people with only 39 members but all volunteer their time to raise money for our chosen charity annually. I believe that this year, we will exceed all expectations and be able to hand over a notable amount to Christopher and his team here at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust,” said John.

The club said that the event annually draws in over 2,000 people, and also features stalls, fire service demonstrations, line and Irish dancers performing, and as well as a selection of classic cars, motorcycles and tractors.

Group pictured outside the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust's headquarters on Thursday for the Eglinton Classic Club's announcement that the FDST will be their chosen charity for this year. Included are FDST staff and members and volunteers from the Eglinton Classic Car Club. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Thanking the Car Club for their continued support, Christopher Cooper, manager, FDST, said: “All at the charity were absolutely delighted to tie up with the Eglinton Club and appealed for everyone to visit and support at City of Derry Rugby Club.

“It’s an honour to be associated with the Eglinton Classic Car Club and we are very happy that they have chosen us. All money raised will be gratefully accepted.”