Cara Dillon pays tribute to late 'pillar of the community' Francie Brolly

Dungiven folk singer Cara Dillon has paid tribute to the late Francie Brolly, whom she has described as a 'pillar of the community'.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I leave Dungiven town today knowing that a pillar of the community has passed on," she said.

Mr. Brolly, as well as being a long-time republican activist, enjoyed success as a recording artist with his wife Anne and was well-known within folk circles in Ireland and further afield.

"Peace and respect forever Francie Brolly. Love to Anne and the family," said Ms. Dillon.