Cara Dillon pays tribute to late 'pillar of the community' Francie Brolly

The late Francie Brolly.
Dungiven folk singer Cara Dillon has paid tribute to the late Francie Brolly, whom she has described as a 'pillar of the community'.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I leave Dungiven town today knowing that a pillar of the community has passed on," she said.

Mr. Brolly, as well as being a long-time republican activist, enjoyed success as a recording artist with his wife Anne and was well-known within folk circles in Ireland and further afield.

"Peace and respect forever Francie Brolly. Love to Anne and the family," said Ms. Dillon.