Care Home COVID vaccine boosters under way in Derry, Strabane, Limavady

Mobile vaccine teams have begin visiting over 60 care homes within the Trust area, with Supported Living facilities and homeless clinics to follow. In all, more than 3,500 vaccinations will be delivered.

Two mobile vaccination teams will deliver the roll out, following up with those residents and staff who received their second dose jabs back in February.

Speaking as the project got underway this week, Garrett Martin, Operational Lead Officer of the Western Trust vaccination programme, was upbeat about the project.

Members of one of the Western Trust’s Mobile Vaccination Teams visit Brooklands Care Home in Derry, as residents and staff receive their COVID-19 Booster Vaccination. The Western Trust will visit over 60 Care Homes over the coming weeks, and are scheduled to deliver around 3500 Booster jabs to residents and staff.

“Giving our care homes the best possible chance of withstanding COVID-19 outbreaks is an integral part of our vaccination programme. We are indebted to the care homes and their staff for their co-operation in helping us to deliver this programme not only to residents, but to staff too.

“Our vaccination teams are highly experienced, and despite the scale of the task at hand, we are fully confident that we will be in a position to visit all 60 plus care homes right across the Western Trust area over the next month.