Carndonagh Christmas Wonderland to bring festive cheer to 500 children

Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre in Inishowen has announced the launch of its latest initiative, "Tír na Nollag: Winter Wonderland for All."

CEO Helen Nolan says it is an inclusive, free sensory-friendly Christmas experience, designed to bring joy and festive cheer to 500 children.

This includes 100 children with disabilities and autism, and their families, in the rural community of Donegal.

The innovative project runs until December 20 and is generously funded by the ChristmasFM Magic of Christmas Fund through the Community Foundation of Ireland.

“It aims to create a magical winter wonderland that is accessible and enjoyable for children of all abilities,” says Helen Nolan.

“The event will transform Spraoi agus Spórt into a festive haven featuring winter-themed lights, interactive displays and sensory activities. It also offers quiet times to ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees.”

There will be lots to do with a fabulous variety of workshops and activities. Events include arts and crafts sessions, storytelling and other Christmas themed workshops will be provided at no cost. These activities will cater to different abilities and include adaptive tools and materials.

You can craft your own wooden Christmas reindeer with light-up nose at the Spraoi agus Spórt digital creative lab or try some Christmas science experiments. You can join Jenny from Blackheart Bakery for a fun-filled session of decorating sweet treats! Or perhaps you fancy a festive Christmas-themed slime party! Get creative by decorating your own slime and make new friends while playing with your gloopy creations.

Or what about a Story Time and Friendship Bracelets session, a Christmas Lego workshop, a family-friendly movie night or join Bernie Wilson from Art Farm for a festive clay crafting session.

There are a number of special events to look out for too. A sensory-friendly Santa’s grotto on Saturday 14 and Saturday 21 will offer scheduled quiet times. Music will be adapted for sensory sensitivities, ensuring enjoyment for all attendees. Books will be distributed to all participating families, promoting the power of reading together.

Helen says children can come and meet Santa on Saturday 14 or Saturday 21.

“We’re offering two special time slots each day. From 2pm to 3.45pm, children can enjoy a peaceful, quiet experience with no loud music or bright lights. For those after a bustling atmosphere, the second session from 4.15pm to 6.00pm features lively music and dazzling lights. While waiting to meet Santa and receive your special gift, you can enjoy a tea or coffee. You can also visit our play area, enjoy sensory play, enchanting lights, and adorable alpacas from Wild Alpaca Way. And remember all our Christmas events are free!”

"Tír na Nollag is more than just a festive event; it is a critical intervention aimed at promoting social inclusion, enhancing family well-being, and strengthening community bonds. We are incredibly grateful to ChristmasFM Magic of Christmas Fund, and the Community Foundation of Ireland for their generous support in making this vision a reality."

For more information about the classes and activities organised by Spraoi agus Spórt, please visit:

www.spraoiagussport.ie or their social media pages