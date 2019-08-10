Carnival of Colours in Brooke Park move

Derry’s popular end of summer festival, Carnival of Colours, will take place in Brooke Park this year.

In Your Space Circus have confirmed the circus, arts and music festival will take place in the cityside park from Saturday, August 31, to Sunday, September 1. That’s after 11 happy and colourful years at St. Columb’s Park.

Cath McBride, IYSC’s Company Director said: “Carnival of Colours has become a key event in the city’s calendar and something our team is very proud of and passionate about producing.

“We are delighted and excited about moving the event from its home of 11 years, St Columb’s Park to the stunning location of Brooke Park.

“The festival provides a superb platform for showcasing local talent alongside international artists; and this year we are delighted to be celebrating the children and young people we work with through the Youth Arts Zone, as part of the Youth19 celebrations.

“We hope we provide an event that offers something for everyone, from the littlest to the biggest circus, arts and music fan! Most of all we aim to create an atmosphere of happiness, fun and total enjoyment!”

Gilly Campbell, Head of Community Arts and Education at the Arts Council said: “In Your Space Circus is a vital part of the network of arts organisations in the North West delivering arts to all sections of the community and to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

“Their annual festival has established itself as a creative highlight and a firm favourite amongst audiences. The Arts Council is proud to be the principal funder of this dynamic arts organisation and wishes In Your Space Circus continued success with this year’s brilliant spectacle of street theatre and circus arts.”