Cash prize of £1932 for female artists to celebrate Amelia Earhart's Derry landing

An arts competition for women is being held to commemorate the 93rd anniversary of Amelia Earhart's solo flight and historic landing in farmers field in Ballyarnett Derry.

Tuesday marked the 93rd anniversary of when Earhart journeyed almost 2000 miles in just under 15hrs, the first such flight by a woman and one of the most pioneering achievements of the 20th century branding Amelia as the “First Lady of Aviation”, a woman of substance that would inspire many generations to come.

One bright sunny day in May 1932, a red Lockheed Vega aircraft suddenly emerged from the clouds above a field on the outskirts of Derry.

The plane circled a number of times before eventually landing in the field. Out of the cockpit clambered Earhart, in a flying suit who walked up to a cottage, knocked on the door and announced that she had just flown non-stop from the United States of America.

Pictured are left to right Ollie Green Artistic Director Greater Shantallow Community Arts, Roma Harvey (Amelia Earhart) Joe Campbell

To continue to mark this momentous achievement Greater Shantallow Community Arts in partnership with City of Derry Airport are hosting the fourth year of The Earhart Art Prize for Female Artists of Ireland with a cash prize of £1932 for the overall winner.

This competition invites female painters over 18 from across the island of Ireland to explore themes of female achievement, aspiration, aviation, and flight – subjects that embody the life and career of Amelia Earhart.

The Artistic Director of Greater Shantallow Community Arts and Festival Director, Ollie Green, said: “We feel this competition is a fitting way to mark the momentous achievement of the aviation pioneer. Amelia Earhart continues to inspire women across the Northwest and beyond, years after her untimely death.

“We anticipate such a prestigious award, with the winner selected by a panel of eminent international artists, will attract a high calibre of entry from right across the island of Ireland and it is already proving so.”

Amelia Earhart landing in Derry.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport said: “City of Derry Airport is delighted to continue our association with this annual event.

“Each entry shows fantastic interpretation and insight of how Amelia Earhart has inspired so many people here and across the globe.”

Closing date for entries is 12noon on Friday May 30 2025.

To Apply go to: https://www.studio2derry.com/earhartprize