Touring Irish culture internationally but now arriving in the Millennium forum is the uniquely talented Shamrock Tenors, for the first time, for one night only.

Their show takes you on a journey through Ireland’s classic songs, in beautiful five part harmony. With all your favourites including "Danny Boy," "Whiskey in the Jar," "The Parting Glass," and "Wild Rover" this is a show for all ages!

Ahead of their West End debut this summer, the group sold out the Grand Opera House in Belfast twice this year in record time and have completely sold out their entire Northern Irish tour so far. They headlined the BBC's St Patrick’s Day Celebrations this year with a concert special show on BBC 2 NI and BBC 4 across the UK, which will be followed later this year by a North American release on PBS in November 2024 and coast to coast 11 week US Tour in 2025. Their videos online have over 7 million views and they have performed in over 30 countries.

The Journal spoke with one of the tenors, Jack Walsh.

From left to right: Raymond Walsh, Tom Brandon, Matthew Campbell.

He explained the start of the Shamrock Tenors saying: “My brother Raymond formed the Shamrock Tenors to show the talent from back home. A bunch of guys like myself, he formed the group to get us out there.”

Shamrock Tenors is teeming with talent, Jack told the Journal about each members background saying: “Matthew plays 14 instruments, he would do all our arrangements, Jamie is an amazing songwriter, he's written a few songs for us. Raymond and Tom are both west end performers, I just tag along as best I can.”

Jack is extremely talented as has composed the soundtracks to all his projects and completed a musical short film entitled “Not Another High School Musical” which he wrote, directed, composed, choreographed and starred in.

The lads have the unique opportunity to be showcase Irish culture across the world, Jack had this to say: “It’s something we don't take for granted, it's amazing how far Irish culture has travelled. After a show we will hear the audience's stories and connections back home.”

on the left is Jimmy Johnston and the right Jack Walsh.

The Shamrock Tenors strike a balance between both communities on the Emerald Isles, finding this balance can be a real challenge, so how do they do it?

“From our point of view we try to be open and not hold any bias. It's good we have representation within the group. So we can have open discussions amongst ourselves. When it comes to setlists we have a discussion on how we can be balanced and fair. We sometimes like to do songs that might have a connotation to them, on either side, but we like to do songs like that back to back just to make the point that we are up here singing songs for the stories we’re not trying to label them. Break down stereotypes associated with certain songs because a lot of them are just lovely stories.” Said Jack.

On their Derry arrival Jack said: “I think I've only been to Derry once but I adored it and thought it was a stunning town. We’ve never performed there, it'll be our first time and hopefully not our last. We are all really excited, I can’t wait for it, We’ve heard a lot about Derry audiences.

You can catch the Shamrock Tenors on June 22.