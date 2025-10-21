Cathedral Quarter Initiative plan second Christmas market in lee of Derry’s historic St. Columb’s Cathedral

The Cathedral Quarter Initiative have applied to Derry City & Strabane District Council for a Christmas market in the historic streets in the lee of St. Columb’s Cathedral again this year.

The Council has received an application for the market between, Friday, November 28 and Friday, December 5, 2025.

A notice published under the Road Traffic Regulation (Northern Ireland) Order 1997 indicates traffic will be prohibited from Pump Street from its junction with London Street to its junction with Ferryquay Street between 8am and 3pm on Thursday, November 27; and between noon and 8pm daily from Friday, November 28 until Thursday, December 4.

On Friday, December 5, Pump Street will be closed between noon and 10pm.

‘No parking’ will be in place for on street parking spaces in London Street between noon and 8pm daily from, Friday, November 28 until Friday, December 5.

The Christmas market is scheduled to take place on Pump Street, which was closed after structural damage was caused to a former Sisters of Mercy convent during Storm Amy.

According to a notice published by DC&SDC this week traffic diversions will be put in place when the Christmas market takes place from the end of next month.

“Local diversion routes will be in operation and signposted in accordance with a Traffic Management Plan that has been prepared specifically for this event.

"Other statutory traffic provisions relating to the above roads will be temporarily suspended, on the above dates during the times of the road closures,” the notice states.