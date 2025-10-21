Cathedral Quarter Initiative plan second Christmas market in lee of Derry’s historic St. Columb’s Cathedral

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 17:18 BST
The Cathedral Quarter Initiative have applied to Derry City & Strabane District Council for a Christmas market in the historic streets in the lee of St. Columb’s Cathedral again this year.

The Council has received an application for the market between, Friday, November 28 and Friday, December 5, 2025.

A notice published under the Road Traffic Regulation (Northern Ireland) Order 1997 indicates traffic will be prohibited from Pump Street from its junction with London Street to its junction with Ferryquay Street between 8am and 3pm on Thursday, November 27; and between noon and 8pm daily from Friday, November 28 until Thursday, December 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, December 5, Pump Street will be closed between noon and 10pm.

The Cathedral Quarter Initiative have applied to Derry City & Strabane District Council for a Christmas market in the historic streets in the lee of St. Columb’s Cathedral again this year.placeholder image
The Cathedral Quarter Initiative have applied to Derry City & Strabane District Council for a Christmas market in the historic streets in the lee of St. Columb’s Cathedral again this year.

‘No parking’ will be in place for on street parking spaces in London Street between noon and 8pm daily from, Friday, November 28 until Friday, December 5.

The Christmas market is scheduled to take place on Pump Street, which was closed after structural damage was caused to a former Sisters of Mercy convent during Storm Amy.

According to a notice published by DC&SDC this week traffic diversions will be put in place when the Christmas market takes place from the end of next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Local diversion routes will be in operation and signposted in accordance with a Traffic Management Plan that has been prepared specifically for this event.

"Other statutory traffic provisions relating to the above roads will be temporarily suspended, on the above dates during the times of the road closures,” the notice states.

Related topics:DerryStrabane District CouncilNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice