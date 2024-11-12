Cathedral Quarter Initiative planning four day Christmas Festival in historic streets of Derry city centre
The planned festival will take place from December 11 to December 14 on Magazine Street Upper, Society Street, Palace Street, London Street, Pump Street and Artillery Street.
The Council has given notice that it is ‘minded to make an Order to temporarily restrict or prohibit vehicles from using Magazine Street Upper from its junction with Butcher Street up to its junction with Society Street; Society Street from its junction with Magazine Street Upper up to its junction with Bishop Street; Palace Street from its junction with Bishop Street up to its junction with Society Street; London Street from its junction with Bishop Street up to its junction with Artillery Street; Pump Street from its junction with London Street up to its junction with Ferryquay Street; and Artillery Street from its junction with Ferryquay Street up to its junction with London Street on December 11-14 between the hours of 11am and 7pm’.
Details of the proposed festival were outlined in a public notice issued by DC&SDC this week.
The Christmas Festival will take place in the historic streets within the Walled City and in the lee of St. Columb’s Cathedral.
Copies of the application may, by arrangement, be inspected free of charge at Council offices at 98 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7NN and 47 Derry Road Strabane, BT82 8DY or viewed online at https://www.derrystrabane.com/ business/business-licencing-and-permit s/road-closures/applications-received
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.