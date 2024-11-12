Cathedral Quarter Initiative planning four day Christmas Festival in historic streets of Derry city centre

Derry City and Strabane District Council has received an application from Cathedral Quarter Initiative that it wishes to hold a Christmas Festival in the streets adjacent to St. Columb’s Cathedral.

The Council has given notice that it is ‘minded to make an Order to temporarily restrict or prohibit vehicles from using Magazine Street Upper from its junction with Butcher Street up to its junction with Society Street; Society Street from its junction with Magazine Street Upper up to its junction with Bishop Street; Palace Street from its junction with Bishop Street up to its junction with Society Street; London Street from its junction with Bishop Street up to its junction with Artillery Street; Pump Street from its junction with London Street up to its junction with Ferryquay Street; and Artillery Street from its junction with Ferryquay Street up to its junction with London Street on December 11-14 between the hours of 11am and 7pm’.