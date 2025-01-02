CCA Derry’s URGENCIES (2025) tackles ‘eco-breakdown, mental health, toxic masculinity, conflict, privilege and power’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Centre for Contemporary Art’s (CCA) upcoming URGENCIES (2025) exhibition will launch in Derry on January 18.

The forthcoming exhibition features artists: Aidan O’Neill, Cara Donaghey, Emily Waszak, Hannah Casey Brogan, James Mooney/Alex Pollock/Rodhlann Mossop/Sadhbh Sheehan, Katrina Cobain, Kelly Ewing, Leah Corbett, Niall McLaughlin and Sgàire Wood.

Selected by CCA Director Catherine Hemelryk and Artist Jennifer Trouton, the URGENCIES (2025) artists represent a snapshot of some of the concerns and interests held today by early-career artists connected to our region.

Working across a wide range of media, the topics covered include ecological breakdown, mental health, toxic masculinity, conflict, privilege, power, preservation and healthcare.

Speaking about URGENCIES (2025) Ms. Trouton said: “I was honoured to be invited to co-curate URGENCIES with Catherine at the CCA. It has provided me with a front row seat to the breadth of talent and the diversity of conceptual interests and fascinations amongst today’s emerging artists.

"Their work has displayed empathy and understanding and a deep concern for personal and societal issues that are both local and global. I look forward to seeing how their individual and collective practices engage with audiences in the gallery and beyond.”

Ms. Hemelryk said: “One of the joys of URGENCIES is that it makes sure we have a clear way into CCA for artists; it is always really exciting to see what everyone is getting up to!

"It has been fascinating to chart how the topics and concerns shift over the years as well as the different generations coming through. Each call presents some familiar names as well as many that are completely new to us.

"When selecting the artists for the URGENCIES exhibition, I’m always scouting for artists for other aspects of our programmes at CCA as well as recommending to other researchers and curators, and it’s always really satisfying to see what else ripples out over time.”

And Clare Mc Comish, Arts Development Officer, Visual Arts at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said: “The CCA Derry~Londonderry is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through its Annual Funding Programme for Organisations.

"CCA’s work reflects the core values of the Arts Council’s strategic plan, ‘Championing the Arts 2024–34’, particularly in the opportunities it creates for the public to experience innovative, experimental and engaging art. URGENCIES is a prime example of ambitious programming, supporting new and emerging artists.

"The biennial group exhibition provides a platform for artists to communicate socio cultural environmental issues in unique and intriguing ways. CCA, located in Artillery Street, within the city walls, provides an inviting and accessible space, fostering participation in the cultural life of the city.”

Many of the works have been inspired by personal experience and specific issues but speak to wider national and global contexts such as medication shortages, violent attacks on identity, library closures, flooding, and the toxic blooms of Lough Neagh.

URGENCIES (2025) is the fourth edition of the biennial group exhibition selected through open call. The project will launch on Saturday 18 January 2025 at 7pm and will take place in CCA’s galleries and offsite until 15 March 2025.