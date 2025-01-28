Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alley Theatre asks you to get ready to celebrate the iconic music of The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac for a special night in Strabane.

Taking the stage is The Illegals, led by Niamh Kavanagh, in a night to mark the 50th anniversary of two of the most celebrated albums of all time – ‘One of Those Nights’ by The Eagles, and ‘Fleetwood Mac’ which marked the debut of Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham.

Created especially for 2025, The Illegals have said they compiled a fantastic new show to celebrate these two groundbreaking albums.

Led by Niamh Kavanagh, she of the mesmerizing voice and mischievous spirit, The Illegals aim to take you on an unforgettable journey for three hours of soulful harmonies, exciting riffs, blistering guitars and memorable songs.

On the set list for the night will be songs like, ‘One of These Nights’, ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Lyin’ Eyes’, ‘Say That You Love Me’, ‘Take it to The Limit’, ‘Landslide’ - all in celebration of two of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Aside from the headline albums the show also consists of many other hits from The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac, as well as some of the solo work from individual members and other artists.

The Illegals are a band of experienced musicians performing mostly in theatres and rock venues throughout the country, they put on a formidable show and will give fans an experience they won’t forget.

Tickets are £22.50 available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre.com or call the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444