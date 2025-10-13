Celebrating diversity at free event in Ebrington Square in Derry this weekend

As part of Good Relations Week this October, Ebrington will host a vibrant carnival celebrating diversity, culture and community spirit this Saturday, October 18 from 12pm to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will feature a colourful parade of costumed performers, drummers, and dancers, alongside live music, circus acts, and stilt walkers.

The family event is free and will also include an interactive samba drumming workshop.

"With its mix of music, movement, and celebration, the event promises to be a lively showcase of cultural exchange and community connection,” a spokesperson said.