Celebrating diversity at free event in Ebrington Square in Derry this weekend
As part of Good Relations Week this October, Ebrington will host a vibrant carnival celebrating diversity, culture and community spirit this Saturday, October 18 from 12pm to 4pm.
The event will feature a colourful parade of costumed performers, drummers, and dancers, alongside live music, circus acts, and stilt walkers.
The family event is free and will also include an interactive samba drumming workshop.
"With its mix of music, movement, and celebration, the event promises to be a lively showcase of cultural exchange and community connection,” a spokesperson said.