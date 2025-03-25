Celebrating mothers one strand at a time! Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the amazing women in our lives, and as a hairdresser, I can’t help but think of all the amazing mammies who come to the salon.

Whether they’re squeezing in a quick trim between school drop-offs, or finally allowing themselves their long-overdue colour refresh after months of juggling family and work, women are the definition of multi-tasking.

As a hairstylist, I often see the way a simple haircut, a fresh colour, or a style change can transform a mother—not just in how she looks, but in how she feels.

Hair is more than just a part of our appearance, it can instantly change how we feel about ourselves and boost confidence.

Many say new hairstyles help them feel like themselves again in the chaos of daily life.

But let’s face it—mothers often put everyone else first. We spend our days taking care of others, running the house and holding it all together.

Between work, school, and everything in between, it’s easy to let personal care slip down the priority list. That’s why, when a mammy comes to the salon it’s so important to listen to her and create a hairstyle to suit her lifestyle.

It’s about more than just the cut or colour – it’s about creating something that makes her feel good about herself and she can take care of it at home with minimal effort.

If you can’t justify spending the money on yourself, give some hints for a gift voucher - 20 per cent off all our gift vouchers this week with no expiry date.

The beauty of being a hairstylist is that I get to be a part of that transformation, no matter how big or small. A new hairstyle can make a world of difference in how someone carries themselves, and I’ve seen first-hand how a fresh haircut can give a mother the confidence to go out socialising again.

It’s so easy to become isolated when busy with babies and something as simple as a hair appointment can be the first steps to finally meet up with friends again.

Mothers are often so busy taking care of others that they forget to take care of themselves. So, this Mother’s Day, I want to remind every mother out there that she deserves to feel pampered.

Whether it’s a shampoo and blow-dry or a brand new look, self-care isn’t selfish it’s essential. As the saying goes, ‘We can’t pour from an empty cup’.

So, this Mother’s Day, if you’re a mammy reading this, remember that you’re worth the time and effort. Treat yourself to that fresh cut, colour, or style you’ve been thinking about. You deserve to feel beautiful, inside and out.

A little self-care can go a long way in helping amazing women who take care of everything else feel like their best selves.

Mothers are one of a kind especially mine and she has taught me so much in life with her unconditional love and support.

Happy Mother’s Day.